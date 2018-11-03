Letter: PR is not about us, it’s about the deals the NDP made

A Kelowna resident is skeptical of the NDP

To the editor:

Here is something very frightening; the current Minister of Advanced Education in the NDP government cannot explain the three options for the yes side of the Proportional Representation referendum. Take a leap of faith they say… Trust us they say.

Let’s see if Horgan responds to the challenge to debate this issue on TV. We have a taste of what PR would be like because the three Green members are supporting the NDP to stay in power.

Greens wanted this PR vote, and in return, the Greens helped pass a budget, that included a Speculation Tax which sucks $487 million out of nine communities, and the Employer Health Tax Bill which hits all business in B.C. to the tune of $4.2 billion… Just sucked out of your pocket, not to mention all the rest in their budget. Now let’s imagine if eight or more fringe parties run in the next election, you would have eight or more fighting among themselves to form government than to stay in power. It’s about the deals they make with each other, YOU DON’T COUNT.

It is a system by the politicians, for the politicians, and is akin to tyranny of the minority. Don’t be swayed by the colourful insert in Friday’s Capital News for the yes side. When the Minister of Advanced Education can’t explain it, tells you all you need to know.

Mark your vote for question one the first option, which is to keep the current system of First Past the Post. Don’t mark any other options for fear of spoiling your ballot.

Rosalie Chalmers

Kelowna

