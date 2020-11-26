LETTER: Premier should reject Site C plan

There is still time to abandon the plan

Dear Editor:

The following is an open letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan.

I am feeling more despondent than ever about your decision-making re Site C.

Having just finished reading Breaching the Peace by Sarah Cox, I am once again totally frustrated and confused that you have gone ahead with and continue to go ahead with this ill-advised project.

Cox has been writing about Site C for many years. If she hasn’t sent you a copy, let me know and I will.

As controller of our government actions, you are duty-bound to stop pretending you don’t know what’s wrong with your decision.

Cox spoke only briefly about jobs and union lobbying. You yourself, during your first election campaign, spoke of re-engaging the work force in creating sustainable energy alternatives.

Her chapter called The Renewal Revolution lays the possibilities out so succinctly. I am ashamed to read that B.C. has, instead of encouraging these alternatives, basically driven businesses interested in solar, wind, geothermal and pump-hydro away from our province.

Reading personal accounts about farmland and the special climate in the Peace River Valley and knowing how much was made of food security in your first election, and reading about the nasty process used by B.C. Hydro and both B.C. governments to confiscate homes and destroy beautiful land makes me ashamed to be a British Columbian.

You could have offered your unions much more work in the sustainable energy industry than they will ever get from this boondoggle.

That crew may have voted you in with your majority even still. They would then have had jobs they could be proud of.

There would be a lessening of division in our politics.

We could in all parties work together to create a B.C. to be proud of.

There is still time to turn this around.

As Indigenous leaders and scientists have said from your early days, there needed to be no cost to reversing the damage done. Nature can heal herself and will over time.

Giving land back to indigenous people and farmers would be necessary.

The land has not yet been flooded.

Be the premier you can be proud of being.

Diddy Evans

Summerland

