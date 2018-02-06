Letter: Proud to support Peachland’s uniqueness

Peachland letter-writer says she is against a new development that will change their district

To the editor:

I am writing in response to Peggy Southin’s letter in the Capital News, regarding the PeachTree development.

The reason why residents did not attend the public hearing in June 2017, was because unlike Chamber members they did not have a reminder emailed to them to attend and support the development. Peachland was in a state of emergency at the time and residents were busy bailing out their homes from the flooding. Most residents also had faith in council to stick to the three-storey policy stated in our Official Community Plan.

Ms. Southin states that council should not take notice of a group that has been against development for the last 15 years. However, I would hope that she would agree that council should take notice of the 75 per cent of written submissions that objected to the change in our Official Community Plan to accommodate the developer. (There were) 300 plus residents who attended the public hearing who were overwhelmingly opposed to the change in our OCP, out of which 75 residents spoke expressing their objection to this change, and nine who supported it.

Yes, some residents may have shown their frustration at times when the bias at meetings was so blatantly in favour of the developer by council, which is human nature. This bias was demonstrated by the fact that the mayor allowed applause after the developer’s speech at the public hearing, but no applause was allowed after the objectors spoke who were each limited to a three minute speech, unlike the developer who spoke for 13 minutes.

Rather than be embarrassed I am very proud to live in a town where residents who live all over Peachland, not just near the development, care so much about the charm and uniqueness of their downtown being destroyed that they will come out in force to defend it.

G. Evans, Peachland

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Just Posted

IH works to improve management staff morale

Ongoing process to resolve issues proceeding

Pot shops closing; Kelowna moves forward under new rules

City planner says council could have recommendations to consider by June

Tips lead to arrest of shoplifting supsect

Kelowna RCMP apprehend 33-year-old Kelowna man for a theft committed on Jan. 10

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her International to empower women through a winter lake dip

Wilkinson wins backing of local Liberals

New B.C. Liberal leader no stranger to two Central Okanagan MLAs and to Liberal candidate

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Helping thousands of refugees

Former Salmon Arm woman heads Canadian aid for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar

Letter: Proud to support Peachland’s uniqueness

Peachland letter-writer says she is against a new development that will change their district

Kelowna’s community calendar

A series of events in the Kelowna area in our community calendar

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

Most Read