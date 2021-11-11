HMCS Kitchener. (Contributed)

LETTER: Remembering the forgotten

A salute to all Vernon seamen who went lost at sea

I was peering inside the attic of an old Vernon house. Throughout raw sawdust was its insulation. This material provides a wise comfort efficient bargain in keeping the heat in and providing warmth to its occupants. It was cheap, easy to obtain, clean, light to handle.

My rhythmic manoeuvre disturbed a protuberance.

Buried within it was a printed, tinged, yellowed, faded, brittle, tattered verse by an unknown author.

I was roused by it.

It is a fitting tribute this Remembrance Day to the 50,000 Allied merchant seamen who lost their lives during the Second World War; a salute to all Vernon seamen who went lost at sea:

On all the oceans,

Whitecaps flow;

You do not see crosses,

Row on row;

But those who sleep

Beneath the sea,

Rest in peace,

For your country is free.

Thank you to the Merchant Navy.

Ed R.R. Witzke

Vernon

Remembrance Day

Previous story
COLUMN: A time to reflect, not a time to predict
Next story
EDITORIAL: A solemn time of remembrance

Just Posted

Cottonwoods Care Centre’s second COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Aug. 4. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Kelowna’s Cottonwoods Care Home

Syilx veteran Patrick Paul holds up a photo of himself from his time in the military at his Westbank home on Nov. 3. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Syilx veteran reflects on military experience

RCAF Corporal (WD) Olive ‘Nora’ Perry (G. Cocker photo)
REMEMBRANCE DAY: The indomitable Nora; how a Kelowna RCAF vet survived a plane crash that killed six

The second newsletter included a page of scenes of Kelowna in 1944 by Ribelin Photo Studios. (Vince Bezeau Military Library and Archives: Les Kerry fonds 2005.320)
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Capital News reaches out to Kelowna troops overseas in 1944