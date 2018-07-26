Letter: Restore essential bus and other lost social services

How many lives have been lost on the highway of tears, for lack of services and money?

To the editor:

Apparently, Greyhound bus service has lost $70 million over a period of six years and will cease operating by October.

People on northern bus routes have been without service for some time already. And now, thousands more people are angry and frustrated that their only way of commuting will end when their health and life depends on dependable service.

How many lives have been lost on the highway of tears, for lack of services and money? How much for a human life?

Until an intelligent solution will be found/adopted, why not add a billion dollars to B.C.’s $66 billion debt, or to the $657 billion federal debt, and restore all essential bus and other lost social services?

Doesn’t the $70 million loss by Greyhound sound rather like peanuts, compared to the massive debt that Canadian taxpayers are burdened with?

The debt, which exists on paper only anyways, or now in the cloud can never be repaid as we barely pay the $33 billion federal annual interest, and is owed to whom?

Sadly, there seems to be no effort being made to research for the root-causes, why we still have poverty that drives people to steal from other working people, increasing homelessness-opioid crisis-teen and old agers suicides-still arguing over needless dam and pipeline projects etc., and the inability of academics and politicians to solve these problems.

Gunther Ostermann,

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Long-term renters concerns arise with new development

Just Posted

Kelowna short-term rental loophole raises concerns

Brooklyn housing project marketed as non-principal residence rental revenue opportunity

Kelowna War Amps champ celebrates 100th anniversary

Haddessah Block, 12 says it’s all about a positive attitude

Kelowna entrepreneurs share their F*ck Ups on stage

The unique panel hopes to inspire through their professional mistakes

Eneas remains out of control, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to grow away from houses

Okanagan Mountain Park fire glowed through the night

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

SUV bursts into flames in Kelowna parking lot

No one was harmed during the incident on Cooper Road

Sudden Impact: Whitecaps beat Montreal to reach Canadian final

Vancouver wins 2-1 on aggregate and will meet Toronto FC for championship

Metal work confirmed cause of wildfire near Kamloops

The cause of the Shuswap Road grass fire east of Kamloops has been confirmed.

B.C. city’s new rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

City of Salmon Arm to fix damage caused by what appears to be a motorcycle burnout.

Small blaze reported east of Vernon

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

Scratch Buffalo trio coming to Kelowna

Alberta band to play Aug. 3 at Milkcrate Records in downtown Kelowna

Most Read