Letter: Revive election voting change to curb abuse of power

To the editor:

Re: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and SNC-Lavallin, and the lies he told us.

Let us go back to the last election. First past the post is finished — a promise he did not keep.

Then, we have the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Trudeau says he did not pressure the attorney general to let SNC avoid criminal prosecution—deny, deny and more deny.

Then he hires former justice minister Anne McLellan to investigate, using my tax dollars — not his own money.

Then, the ethics commissioner comes out with thea report that Trudeau broke the rules regarding SNC, but Trudeau in turn says thanks but I will decide what is right.

Keep lying to us and we can remember this at the fall election. Trudeau has been too close to Trump — stupidity is contagious.

This behaviour by the PM is the reason Canada needs proportional representation in some form to prevent a prime minister from having such power to do what ever he feels his friends want him to do.

It is time for a change in Ottawa — no more election with a majority. We need someone able to keep an eye on the crooks.

Please vote and vote so we don’t have a repeat of this.

Jorgen Hansen

Kelowna