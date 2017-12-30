Letter: Scrooged by company at Christmas

Kelowna letter-writer says a change in ownership wasn’t a great move for local senior’s home

To the editor:

For the past 45 years Sutherland Hills Rest Home (SHRH) has been a family owned and operated long term residential care home. The previous owners, the Wirtz family, had the vision and heart to care for those people in Kelowna who needed full time residential care. Many of the staff have been a part of this family atmosphere for 20 to 30 plus years and have commented to me in the past that the staff and residents are part of their family. My mom chose SHRH because of the reputation of great staff and the faith based optional programs.

A meeting was held for family members along with the residents on Nov. 28 to say goodbye to the former owners and welcome the new owner and his management staff. The few questions that were asked re: will the staff change, will the food change and it was commented that there would be very little change in the coming months.

In a letter to the residents (the new company) stated we would “continue to see the many familiar and smiling faces that provide care and service to the residents and their families.”

Today what has changed? Job cuts, salary cuts, shift changes, full time staff cut to part time staff, vacation cuts which staff have earned for their years of love, service and sacrifice to our vulnerable aging and disabled seniors. This type of leadership is not team building and creates an atmosphere of uncertainty for everyone.

Many of us are and have been business owners in the past and this type of leadership is despicable especially right before Christmas. I speak on behalf of staff who are in fear of reprisals, residents who cannot speak up for themselves and families of residents who feel the same way as I.

I couldn’t help but notice the tagline below the logo of loving hands holding a heart which states “Partners In Caring.” Where is the caring for the staff who have financial commitments, mortgages, families to care for after they care for our loved ones?

Christmas is a time to give, help, reach out and not the time to be a Scrooge.

Rita Letkeman, Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Kelowna’s sidewalk clearing plan not working

Just Posted

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

2017’s Top Stories: OD crisis continuing

The Kelowna Capital News looks back on the year’s most memorable stories

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Lind nets three, Porter shuts out Blazers

Kole Lind hits 20-goal mark, James Porter stops 28 as Kelowna sweeps Kamloops in home-and-home

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read

  • Letter: Scrooged by company at Christmas

    Kelowna letter-writer says a change in ownership wasn’t a great move for local senior’s home