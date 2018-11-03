Letter: Shedding light on the political system’s referendum confusion

To the editor:

The referendum seems somewhat confusing and convoluted. Simply put, if your concerns are being heard and taken seriously by the government du jour, and these concerns are being addressed effectively and efficiently in a timely fashion, and your tax dollars are being spent wisely and honestly with the majority’s benefit in mind then vote for FPTP. If not, then vote to try PR for two terms and see if it’s an improvement. Because our electoral system is absolutely the root source of any long-term deficiencies in our society and lives.

Robert Brown

Cranbrook