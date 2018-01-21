Letter: Site C figures not correct

Kelowna letter-writer raises questions about the Site C dam project

To the editor:

In Mr. Miles letter of January 19, 2018 I believe he erred in using the figure of 5,000 acres that would be flooded.

In actual fact the amount to be flooded is 5,304 hectares (13,106 acres). This is the amount of land removed from the ALR by the Liberals in April 2015 using an Order-in-Council. Included in this amount is 3,433 hectares (8,482 acres) of 1 and 3 class land. The reservoir created by the dam is estimated to be 107 km in length including any tributaries.

The cost of Site-C has increased from $8.8 billion to an estimated $10.7 billion. In 2016 it was already $314 million over budget and there is still six years until completion.

A question that someone may be able to answer is do the above amounts include getting the power to the grid and any improvements to the grid?

Allan Farrar, Kelowna

Previous story
Albas: Canada Jobs program being politicized

Just Posted

Community Leader Awards: Sheila Gardiner-Watt

The Kelowna Capital News celebrates those in the community who go above and beyond

Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen escaped a dangerous situation and lived to tell about it

Announced this week in Kelowna

A listing of some of the events that were announced in the Kelowna area this week

Big White ski instructor named Top 10 in Canada

Big White’s Josh Foster has been selected for the Canadian Ski Instructors’ Alliance (CSIA) Interski team

Kelowna restaurant hosts popular New York Chef

Need something to do this Valentine’s Day?

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Letter: Site C figures not correct

Kelowna letter-writer raises questions about the Site C dam project

Letter: Site C opponents are whining

If native treaty rights are being disrespected, just who is disrespecting them?

Albas: Canada Jobs program being politicized

Conservative MP Dan Albas’ weekly column takes on the student summer job plan

Fuhr: Pension for Life is a commitment to veterans

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr talks about his government’s commitment to veterans

Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

Rockets take down Royals

Kole Lind has four points and Jack Cowell scores twice as Rockets rebound from 7-2 loss at Seattle

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Most Read