Letter: Slow food concept promoted at festival

To the editor:

This years 7th incarnation of the Osoyoos Oyster festival (on now until April 28) is highlighting the need to “Slow the fork down” and think about where our food is coming from and why.

The new festival organizing committee has strong roots in the slow food community here in the Okanagan, and is keen to make the fishers and producers the stars of the show.

The slow food concept is a grassroots campaign that started in northern Italy more than 20 years ago and challenges its supporters to follow the principals of “good clean and fair.”

Slow fish is an offshoot of this movement, all about creating and maintaining sustainable small scale fisheries so that consumers can enjoy seafood that is both highly nutritious and very affordable.

It also encourages reducing waste, encouraging the use of undervalued species, and connecting consumers with their fishers in a quicker and more direct way.

One of the key sources for this year’s festival is the Outlandish Shellfish Guild, a group of like-minded producers who got together to market and distribute their amazing fresh product across Canada.

By harvesting twice a week, processing in their own small scale facility and being available to talk shellfish to their customers and even show them around their growing stations dotted around the idyllic and pristine Discovery Islands, Outlandish have for years been at the forefront of quality shellfish on the West Coast.

If you plan to attend the festival, you can meet some of the Outlandish crew who will be shucking oysters and telling their story at Convivia Restaurant, 74th Avenue in Osoyoos, starting at noon on Saturday, and at the Seafood Soiree in the Watermark Beach Resort later that evening.

For more information about the festival online go to www.osoyoosoysterfestival.com

Jon Crofts

Kelowna

Previous story
LETTER: Summerland needs traffic control measures

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

Environement Canada forcasts a glum, cloudy Saturday with showers possibility

Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

The Sun Devils are back in the diamond for 4-games series at Edith Park starting Saturday

Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

RCMP urge online shoppers and puppy lovers to educate themselves.

FireSmart demonstration at West Kelowna park

Regional District of Central Okanagan teaches fire smarts at Kalamoir Regional Park

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Letter: Stop the outdoor burning

To the editor: Well, I guess we can be thankful for small… Continue reading

Letter: Slow food concept promoted at festival

To the editor: This years 7th incarnation of the Osoyoos Oyster festival… Continue reading

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Summerland Skatepark cost eight times more than previous facility

New skatepark cost $600,000; earlier park in 1996 cost $70,000

Occupant ejected from vehicle in North Okanagan crash

Air ambulance assists in Highway 6 MVI

Whippets show speed at new Okanagan location

Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials

Grass fire threatens North Okanagan home

A fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near Vernon

Most Read