Letter: So I’m sitting here in Tim’s

Kelowna letter-writer comments on the controversial speculation tax

To the editor:

Here I am having coffee at Tim’s and reading up on the new tax.

My sister and brother in law who live in Europe bought our family home and come to Kelowna every year for holidays. They pay property tax without grants, pay utilities and spend a lot of money at Rona, Home Depot, ICBC car and home insurance, restaurants and entertainment. These are not the foreigners who flip property. They bring cash to B.C., not to mention they pay taxes in Europe for their second home here.

Guess they will no longer be able to afford a holiday home.

Renata Simonelli, West Kelowna

Albas: There is no infrastructure plan

