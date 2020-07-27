Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Solar farm could’ve been solar installations on homes instead

Local homeowners should encourage council to have a ‘buy-in’ program to augment the solar farm

Dear Editor,

I’ve always been against rapid development in our small community. Our population is growing at an average of just over one percent annually. But, that has increased Summerland’s population since our family came here in 1968, from approximately 4,000 to 12,000 today.

Fortunately, a number of potential housing developments didn’t come on-line over the years because developers ran out of patience or money, or because they were stifled by people who didn’t want to see a rapid increase in housing next door to them. For me, I say “Thank goodness” that growth has been as slow as it has been.

There was talk that the property intended for the solar farm was a better fit for housing development – something along the line of Deer Ridge, or heaven forbid, a trailer park. I’m relieved that council saw fit to follow the advice of their staff in promoting the solar farm for that acreage. The final vote, although close, hopefully, will make it a sure thing and that work on it will start immediately.

I personally would have preferred that all the money that is available could be used in subsidizing solar installations on homes around Summerland instead. I could have used it a few years back when it cost me nearly $1000 per installed panel, and I would have used it to install additional panels if Summerland had gone that route, but that is neither here nor there now. I hope local homeowners will encourage council to have a “buy-in” program to augment the solar farm into even a more viable installation.

Frank Martens

Summerland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Summerland envy
Next story
LETTER: Mayor’s actions won’t effectively address racism in Summerland

Just Posted

NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to feature 14 Kelowna Rockets alumni

The NHL 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers And Playoffs begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Update: Road cleared following multi-vehicle incident near Okanagan Falls on Hwy 97

DriveBC urges motorists to drive with care

Westbank First Nations museum doing well despite increasing COVID-19 cases

Sncewips Heritage Museum reopened on June 25

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

RCMP ready to respond to any criminal activity at site of North Thompson protests

The province made the announcement in an email statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

LETTER: Solar farm could’ve been solar installations on homes instead

Local homeowners should encourage council to have a ‘buy-in’ program to augment the solar farm

New North Okanagan playground in the works

Beasley Park playground is taking shape in the district

Firefighters respond to blaze at Shuswap marina

Large plume of smoke seen rising west of Canoe Beach

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Most Read