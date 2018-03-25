Letter: Something isn’t right with drug treatment

To the editor:

Yesterday, I drove past the mobile safe injection site parked in an alley just off Harvey Ave. Five ambulances attending all with their lights flashing. It would appear there was a major OD crisis at this site which is supposed to save us taxpayers money by checking the drugs and having staff on hand to assist if/when there is an OD instead of using other rescue resources.

It sure does not look like it’s working. Providing addicts with unlimited free needles that they discard wherever they finish shooting up, providing a nice, clean place to get their high on with all supplies provided free, testing the drugs to ensure they are safe (a complete oxymoron) is by some magic going to encourage the user to get clean and sober. It’s obviously not working.

Saving someone from ODing today so they can OD tomorrow is not success. If a person ODs more than twice, they should have mandatory rehab.

The millions spent enabling and assisting self-destructive behaviour would be better spent actually doing something—like easier/faster access to rehab and mental health assistance.

V. Naporta, Westbank

