Letter: Something isn’t right with drug treatment

Kelowna letter writer expresses views on drug treatment

To the editor:

Yesterday, I drove past the mobile safe injection site parked in an alley just off Harvey Ave. Five ambulances attending all with their lights flashing. It would appear there was a major OD crisis at this site which is supposed to save us taxpayers money by checking the drugs and having staff on hand to assist if/when there is an OD instead of using other rescue resources.

It sure does not look like it’s working. Providing addicts with unlimited free needles that they discard wherever they finish shooting up, providing a nice, clean place to get their high on with all supplies provided free, testing the drugs to ensure they are safe (a complete oxymoron) is by some magic going to encourage the user to get clean and sober. It’s obviously not working.

Saving someone from ODing today so they can OD tomorrow is not success. If a person ODs more than twice, they should have mandatory rehab.

The millions spent enabling and assisting self-destructive behaviour would be better spent actually doing something—like easier/faster access to rehab and mental health assistance.

V. Naporta, Westbank

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Losing confidence in Kelowna mayor and council
Next story
Letter: Kelowna council only concerned about the very wealthy

Just Posted

Immigrant employment: Supporting family in Philippines

The first in a series on immigrant employment, featuring people working in the community

Hodge: Let the golf, and music, begin

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says the music industry has a great thing going

Chocoholic 5K Frolic goes today

Events upcoming in the Kelowna area

Rockets drop wild one, 9-7 in Kelowna

In game two of their first round WHL playoff series, Kelowna falls again and is down 2-0

Missed a week of news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we post popular stories from the week

Bottle drive held for Kelowna fire victim’s family

Springfield Elementary held a bottle drive today to support the Van Gool family

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Pipelines, anti-gun protests and more political issues took the spotlight

Mortgage Experts: Regular vs. accelerated payments

Kelowna mortgage consultants providing tips on home purchasing

Letter: Something isn’t right with drug treatment

Kelowna letter writer expresses views on drug treatment

Letter: Kelowna council only concerned about the very wealthy

Letter-writer says there is no love for those who really need it coming from council

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: Losing confidence in Kelowna mayor and council

Kelowna letter-writer says decision on Diamond Mountain was wrong

B.C. umpire has developed thick skin after 30 years listening to insults

Scott McLaren pays no mind to comments from the cheap seats

Most Read