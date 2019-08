Toni Boot was with NDP promoters, not Summerland, during Peachfest parade

Dear Editor:

At the Peachfest parade on Saturday, Aug. 10, i was surprised to see Summerland Mayor Toni Boot marching in her orange shirt with a group of others promoting the New Democratic Party.

This is inappropriate.

She should have been promoting Summerland, not the NDP.

Obviously her interest is elsewhere, not Summerland.

R. Taylor

Summerland

