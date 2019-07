Dear Editor:

In the July 4 edition of the Summerland Review there is a picture of the old MacDonald School.

The information is not completely correct. The school building was never on the new skate board site.

It was facing Rosedale and adjacent to the high school parking lot.

Mary-Anne MacDonald

Summerland

