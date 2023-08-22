Letter: Support Okanagan businesses

‘Know that you will not be alone in rebuilding”

My heart aches for our collective home and for all of those that have lost the individual homes that offered them a place to rest, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

Whether you’ve lost a physical home, the park that your kids play at, or a place that you connected with friends and family, this loss is tremendous and felt far and wide.

Know that you may feel your pain and grieve your home. Also, know that you will not be alone in rebuilding �� Our community has already shown incredible compassion and support in the last week, and there is no doubt that support will continue as we put the pieces back together.

To my out-of-town friends, if you can support the Okanagan in any way, we so greatly appreciate it. Many in our community have lost everything, lost time, lost revenue, due to devastating wildfires. To help, you can shop online with Okanagan businesses, donate to Okanagan not-for-profits, and respect the travel ban in our community.

No matter what we have to do to rebuild, home will always be here ��

Sam Hill.

B.C. Wildfires 2023KelownaLetters