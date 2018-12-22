Letter: Taking the knee the right thing to do

To the editor:

In 2016, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the singing of the national anthem. The reason he didn’t stand was because he didn’t feel his country was respecting his people. Kaepernick didn’t like the way that police officers were treating black people just for being black. Now he is unemployed by the NFL and shunned by many people who didn’t like what he did. Nike signed him on to help make the point of racism and support his decision to take a knee. Many people think that what Kaepernick did was unacceptable and that he was disrespectful to his country; however, he took a stand for racism and shouldn’t be punished for putting his reputation on the line. He is making a strong statement to stand up for something he believes in. He is stopping racism. As a world, we need to take a stand like he did.

Kaepernick should not be punished for what he did, because taking a knee may not be standing, but it is certainly not disrespectful. As a matter of fact, in soccer taking a knee is a way of giving respect to a player who got hurt. The player may not know the person who is hurt, but they have the need to give them some of their respect and dignity. Although Kaepernick isn’t giving his full respect, he is kneeling for people that are hurt, people that are like him.

Nike is helping prove a point to the world; people think racism isn’t an issue anymore, but really it is. Nike made a stunning ad to prove an unbelievably important point. Surprisingly Rihanna also shunned the NFL . She was asked to sing at the Superbowl, but said no and told them she supported Kaepernick’s decision to make a point against police brutality.

Both of these people, Nike and Rihanna, are supporting Kaepernick and his stand against racism. So instead of punishing him for trying to make people more aware of this, support him and try to make police brutality change. We shouldn’t be watching idly by, waiting for something to happen; someone needs to do this. So help Kaepernick and take a knee right now. Just do it.

Melissa, Grade 8

Kelowna Christian School