Letter: Thank you for covering short-term rental issues

Thank you for covering this issue in Kelowna short-term rental loophole raises concerns

To the editor:

Thank you for covering this issue in the article Kelowna short-term rental loophole raises concerns. I’m also glad you quoted me rather than publishing the article. Now that I’ve done some more research I realize there were a few policy items I misunderstood at first.

My position on this issue remains the same, but I would like to revise a few points and resubmit a letter that is one, more accurate and two, not so damn long.

Thanks for your good work.

Sincerely,

Amanda Poon

Kelowna

Letter: Restore essential bus and other lost social services

