Letter: Thank you Kelowna General Hospital and don’t fall this season

To the editor:

A little over a year ago I gave myself an unpleasant early birthday gift by doing a solid faceplant on the asphalt while crossing by the bridge at Buckland Avenue and Ellis Street, dragging some purchases for a wood-working project of mine.

It was on my mind, as I got up and going again, to thank those who helped me on my way to recovery from, as it turned out, a broken wrist and ankle— which made for some interesting efforts at mobility—as well as plenty of bruises. My face looked quite colourful for some weeks. No makeup was needed.

So, as this year wraps up, and it is time to count blessings while heading into the new year, thanks to the woman who saw me go down and, seeing I could not get up, called the ambulance and waited until she saw it coming.

Thanks to Steve and his ambulance crew who hauled me off the street and took me and my shopping to the hospital. I especially appreciated the ice packs one fellow offered me.

Thanks to Dr. Josh and all in the minor trauma department where I was checked over. And thanks to the very patient people in x-ray who endured my moans and silly humour. Eventually, with my wrist in a cast and suggestions for a boot for my ankle, I was sent on my way.

Thanks also to my daughters in Ontario, and to Urban Harvest here in town, who arranged vegetable and fruit deliveries until Christmas. And thanks to my ever patient husband who took up the slack in so many other areas until February. I must say, if you are an active person, I don’t recommend breaking anything, let alone bits on opposite sides of your body.

There is a long list to thank as it seems to take a community to get one person up and moving again. Dr. Sylvester and everyone in ambulatory care—your system runs very smoothly and while it is obvious everyone is busy, I never felt shunted aside at all. Overall I was very impressed with the processing of myself through KGH’s various departments.

And last but certainly not least, I thank Kyla of PhyisioActive who gave me many exercises and tools to work my hand back to normal. I still have more to do but confess since I can run a drill, use a screwdriver and so forth, I am back to woodwork. All good. Thanks to all. Happy 2019—and don’t fall.

Jessie Crawford-Brown

Kelowna