Letter: Thank you Kelowna General Hospital and don’t fall this season

“Thanks to Steve and his ambulance crew who hauled me off the street.”

To the editor:

A little over a year ago I gave myself an unpleasant early birthday gift by doing a solid faceplant on the asphalt while crossing by the bridge at Buckland Avenue and Ellis Street, dragging some purchases for a wood-working project of mine.

It was on my mind, as I got up and going again, to thank those who helped me on my way to recovery from, as it turned out, a broken wrist and ankle— which made for some interesting efforts at mobility—as well as plenty of bruises. My face looked quite colourful for some weeks. No makeup was needed.

So, as this year wraps up, and it is time to count blessings while heading into the new year, thanks to the woman who saw me go down and, seeing I could not get up, called the ambulance and waited until she saw it coming.

Thanks to Steve and his ambulance crew who hauled me off the street and took me and my shopping to the hospital. I especially appreciated the ice packs one fellow offered me.

Thanks to Dr. Josh and all in the minor trauma department where I was checked over. And thanks to the very patient people in x-ray who endured my moans and silly humour. Eventually, with my wrist in a cast and suggestions for a boot for my ankle, I was sent on my way.

Thanks also to my daughters in Ontario, and to Urban Harvest here in town, who arranged vegetable and fruit deliveries until Christmas. And thanks to my ever patient husband who took up the slack in so many other areas until February. I must say, if you are an active person, I don’t recommend breaking anything, let alone bits on opposite sides of your body.

There is a long list to thank as it seems to take a community to get one person up and moving again. Dr. Sylvester and everyone in ambulatory care—your system runs very smoothly and while it is obvious everyone is busy, I never felt shunted aside at all. Overall I was very impressed with the processing of myself through KGH’s various departments.

And last but certainly not least, I thank Kyla of PhyisioActive who gave me many exercises and tools to work my hand back to normal. I still have more to do but confess since I can run a drill, use a screwdriver and so forth, I am back to woodwork. All good. Thanks to all. Happy 2019—and don’t fall.

Jessie Crawford-Brown

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Justin Trudeau’s spending problematic
Next story
Letter: Auditors need to account for pollution; no excuses

Just Posted

Rockets lose first game of new year in shootout

The Prince George Cougars squeaked out a 2-1 win

Vernon Vipers lead scoreboard against West Kelowna Warriors

First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year

South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

Second theft involving a School District 23 parent advisory council bank account this school year

Kelowna regional district looking at plan for food waste

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is re-evaluating food waste

Learn to ice fish today in Lake Country

Ice fishing is happening for all ages at Beaver Lake

Video: Do you have a new year’s resolution?

Find out what some people vowed to change about themselves or their life in 2019

‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate

Cheesed off: Federal Food Guide makeover worries Canadian farmers

When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research

Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight

Letter: Auditors need to account for pollution; no excuses

A West Kelowna reader discusses the problems with pollution

Letter: Thank you Kelowna General Hospital and don’t fall this season

“Thanks to Steve and his ambulance crew who hauled me off the street.”

Letter: Justin Trudeau’s spending problematic

“I know he gave $10 million to Omar Khadr because he was afraid of litigation.”

Letter: Laws need to be stricter for Kelowna drug traffickers

“Severe sentences would sure help.”

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Most Read