Letter: Thank you West Kelowna Fire Department

It should be noted, most people take fire fighters for granted until they are needed.

To the editor:

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the West Kelowna Fire Department for their quick and courteous action to a fire on our property on Gellatly Road this past week.

No doubt a camper and shop would probably have been lost without their presence. It’s the best Christmas present we could have received this year.

It should be noted, most people take firefighters for granted until they are needed.

Being in service to Canada’s military in my youth, I know what it means to put your life in harm’s way to protect others. Firefighters do no less when facing their enemy!

One must understand that fire has no fear, no conscience and no mercy and can kill as surely as a bullet.

So thanks again fellas for your unselfish service and a special thanks to the young lady that called it in. You are a hero. Keep the wind at your back and Merry Christmas.

R Jack Bradcoe

West Kelowna

Most Read