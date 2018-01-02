Letter: Thanks for compassion in search for Mom

To the editor:

I wanted to share a story with a happy ending to praise our local RCMP. Too often we all get caught up in the negative and this story has nothing but praise and thankfulness in it.

My mother has been living in West Kelowna for over a year now at The Heritage. On the evening of Dec. 22 at bedtime my mother was nowhere to be found when the care aid went to assist her in getting ready for bed. The search was on for this crafty lady, and after the staff looked furiously for over an hour the RCMP were called in to help.

The officers that initially responded to the call were professional, kind and compassionate. They took this very seriously, as anyone going outside without proper attire would be in trouble in a short period of time. A lot of time and searching were done and finally my mom was found in another room. The poor dear had gone to the wrong floor and looked for assistance from a fellow resident who invited her in and offered her a bed until morning.

There was my sweet mom, having a wonderful sleep unaware of all the commotion and worry that was occurring for her during many hours of searching. As I said this story has a happy ending, and I and my family just wanted to give a huge thank-you to the West Kelowna RCMP, the canine unit and the search and rescue team for their efforts and their kindness.

They were determined they would find her and they did an amazing job. A huge thank-you as well to the staff of the Heritage for their concern and efforts to find my mom as well. Many people stayed way beyond their work time and the general manager and her husband came in to coordinate the staff and assist in finding my mom as well. It is so comforting to know that there are so many great people here in Kelowna.

From all of our family we thank-you for giving us the best Christmas gift of all; our family altogether for Christmas.

To the RCMP and all the helpers that night we send many blessings to you with grateful hearts.

Mona Niebergall, Kelowna