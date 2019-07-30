LETTER: Thanks for keeping porta potties clean

Dear Editor:
I quite often go for walks because I like to and I still can.
I usually walk up to Dale Meadows fields as there are porta potties there and by the time I arrive, I sometimes need to use one.
I would like to commend those city worker bees for making these potties clean and stink-free. Not the nicest job around but I for one really appreciate their work.
Thanks you guys and girls.
Sue LaBossiere
Summerland
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.