Letter: Thanks for wonderful, attentive care

To the editor:

Recently my husband had a health crisis. Everyone was super helpful and efficient while keeping us informed every step of the way.

We wish to thank the West Kelowna firefighters, the ambulance attendants, the (KGH) emergency department staff and the cardiology ward staff for their wonderful attentive care.

Nurses, doctors and support staff (seen and unseen) contributed to his recovery. Nurses, in particular, are kept busy dealing with crises, day and night, while remaining cheerful, sympathetic and reassuring.

The meals arrived hot and tasty.

Sincerely,

Daisy and Sylvester Letwinetz,

Westbank

