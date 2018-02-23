The new-look, taller, Westcorp hotel planned for the downtown Kelowna waterfront.—contributed

Letter: The Westcorp saga continues

Kelowna letter-writer details long history with developer and Kelowna

To the editor:

Reading of Westcorp’s current proposal for their Queensway/Kerry Park site, I can’t help but be reminded that this is only the latest version of the saga of this developer and his curious relationship with the City of Kelowna.

Readers may not remember, but Westcorp first came to Kelowna in the early 2000s with a proposal for “Lawson’s Landing,” a five tower development that included its current property but also about one third of Stuart Park. The developer and the mayor of the day, Walter Gray, signed a confidential agreement (later obtained through a Freedom of Information request) stating that if the Simpson family would agree, Westcorp could encroach on the city’s land along the lakeshore.

After years of unproductive negotiations, Mayor Sharon Shepherd and her council arbitrarily removed the covenant, a 1946 agreement between S. M. Simpson and the City of Kelowna that restricted the use and disposition of the 11 acres of the civic centre lands. The Save the Historic Simpson Covenant Society took the city to court and in a 2008 Supreme Court of B.C. ruling found that the terms of the covenant were in fact legal and binding: The City could not sell or lease the civic lands to Westcorp – or anyone else.

Undeterred, Westcorp has offered several different plans in the years since, some of which were approved by the council of the day, and they have offered various explanations as to why the project has not proceeded.

And here we are again this week, with yet another plan, though this time without the support of city staff, which unfortunately did not deter council. Why has a succession of city councils—and mayors—been so enthralled with this developer? Why do they keep approving his proposals in spite of his remarkably poor performance? Sure, he donates to their election campaigns (really bad optics!) but really … it’s been over 10 years and he has not followed through with any of his proposals.

The current plan is ridiculous—it looms over the best and most accessibly picturesque part of our historic downtown. The neighbours are all one and two-storey brick structures and the proposed hotel/condo creates an enormous visual wall, obscuring Okanagan Lake from the rest of the community, and visa versa.

A nice restaurant on the 17th floor is irrelevant—there are already so many restaurants just steps away. Sure his neighbours supported it—they are looking after their own interests, not those of the broader community, and perhaps unwittingly, their own demise.

Descendants of those who created this original community, among them the Kerry, De Mara, and Simpson families who have deep roots in this area, have long advocated for an accessible civic and visual space adjacent to Okanagan Lake—not because they have any personal gain but because it makes for wise and good planning, and creates a lakeshore that is welcoming, as well as one that is geographically and visually available.

It also preserves the few remnants of what makes Kelowna unique. If Westcorp’s latest proposal actually gets built, we’ve completely lost possibility.

Sharron J. Simpson, Kelowna

Previous story
COLUMN: A peek into the forbidden

Just Posted

RCMP investigate possible child luring incident

Nine-year-old child was asked to go in a van with a lady but refused

Okanagan man dies suddenly in Costa Rica

Well known and popular former hockey and lacrosse player dies in accident while travelling

Guns drawn on Highway 97

Witnesses report police pulling over a car with guns drawn in Kelowna

Feature Friday: Life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

UPDATE: Big money being raised in name of late boarder

Friends and family of a young man who died in snowboarding accident gives back to the sport

Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Letter: The Westcorp saga continues

Kelowna letter-writer details long history with developer and Kelowna

Cautious optimism on lifted wine ban at B.C. Wine Institute

The B.C. wine advocates say they are conferring with lawyers and members on next steps

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Adopted potbelly pig killed and eaten on Vancouver Island

Animal had been adopted out from the SPCA in Duncan; staff are devastated by news

WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time

Holly “Cargo” Harrison is in Williams Lake, resting a pulled hamstring before he continues on his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska.

Most Read