Letter: Throw all politicians out

Kelowna letter-writer says he doesn’t trust anyone

To the editor:

I am reading the news, I am watching the news and I am listening to the news. I also read most letters to the editors and I also check You Tube for articles that are of interest. I have to say, I’m not impressed with the mainstream media at all and I get the impression that they all have to kiss somebody somewhere. If I want to see what is really happening, I go to Conservative Network, Steeper33, Voice America and The Rebel.

Watching the Conservative Network shows me why nothing of importance comes out of Ottawa.

Listening to all the pleasantries of how they address each other is sickening, knowing how much each of them is making. On top of that, they have to have a guy that has to call order in the room.

I suggest to get rid of them, the sooner the better and put some people in there that know what they are doing. And that is just Ottawa.

Provincially it is not any better. When I read all the stuff that is going on between Alberta and B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, all I can say is Kindergarten go home. We should get rid of all the parties and put people into the government that care for Canada and Canadians and not for their party and their pockets.

Roger von Dach, Kelowna

