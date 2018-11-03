Letter: Traffic problems in Kelowna continue

No one should have to wait longer for a bus than it would take to get to the same destination by car.

To the editor:

I wanted to send a note to Capital News regarding our current public transportation system, as today I had an experience that is likely all too common and 100 per cent unacceptable. When I arrived at my connection stop (H20) I discovered that my next bus, that I needed to get home, was not due to arrive for 45 minutes.

My house is approximately eight minutes, by car, from H20. It is a 12-min bike ride. If I were to walk, it would take me roughly an hour.

No one should have to wait longer for a bus than it would take to get to the same destination by car or by bike.

This is 100 per cent unacceptable. It is an absolute failure of the system if a bicycle is faster to take than a bus. Kelowna needs to take meaningful action on this issue and not just keep repeating the same, tired phrases over and over and over again. We in the suburbs are living in them because previous administrations allowed development to happen in those outlying regions. We shouldn’t be cast aside because of someone else’s mistake.

Has Kelowna ever considered drastic action to remove the amount of cars congesting our city streets, suburbs, and highways? I know there have been talks of bringing in a system similar to Vancouver’s sky train, but in the interim, while that is being considered and/or built, what about disincentivizing car traffic, promoting carpools, and bolstering the public bus system (maybe with a re-brand to make public transit fun and exciting)? I wonder if there are others in this city tired and frustrated by this issue and are interested in coming up with some viable solutions; if so, I would love to meet them!

Thank you for reading.

Ryan Cope

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Using open party PR lists prevents manipulation
Next story
Letter: PR is not about us, it’s about the deals the NDP made

Just Posted

Beaver Lake Road has highest number of crashes in Lake Country

ICBC has released its latest statistics on accidents across B.C.

Lake Country bunny sanctuary overwhelmed with community support

The sanctuary’s caretakers are grateful for the help this year

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Brutus Beefcake unleashes his trademark shears during wrestling tour

The CWE stopped in Kelowna Friday night

Kelowna paraglider starts fundraiser to reach international goals

Daniel Vallejo started a GoFundMe to raise $5,000

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

B.C. cops ready to bring down high drivers

If you think you are liable to get away with driving while… Continue reading

Nitty Gritty still loves performing live

Fifty years hasn’t slowed down Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Federal government rejects emergency order to protect killer whales

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the government does not believe an emergency order would be helpful

New Trans Mountain pipeline review doomed to fail: Vancouver mayor-elect

Stewart, formerly the New Democrat MP for Burnaby South, was among a group of protesters who were arrested in March while blocking Trans Mountain’s main gate

Letter: Kelowna’s recycling programs in desperate need of improvement

Let’s take care of what we already have in our community.

Most Read