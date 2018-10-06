Letter: Traffic woes ongoing in Kelowna

We are all told that “Variety is the spice of life!” If that is true, Kelowna is a very spicy city.

To the editor:

Next time you are out and about, try to keep a record of how many different kinds of lights and signs guide us through the intersections. Can city council and staff explain why we are expected to understand the various interpretations in the bumper to bumper traffic we have now? More continuity of rules at busy intersections would probably cut down on some side swipes, and rear-end collisions. Apparently, we have to allow for the provincial government to call the shots on some corners. Also, don’t forget that the bicycle is of prime concern. That would be fine if I could see the cyclists following traffic rules. As it is, these riders are mostly oblivious to others who are walking, in wheelchairs, or in cars and trucks.

Also, don’t forget the “Kings of the Road.” You cannot miss them unless you have become deaf! The RCMP tell me the city is responsible to control the excessive noise of many of the motorcycles. So, dear council, get some of our highly paid staff to find a solution to our traffic woes.

Yours truly,

Margaret Wort

Kelowna

