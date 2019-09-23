LETTER: Trudeau controversy a non-issue

Brownface was a meaningless act of costuming

Dear Editor:

Such a heinous performance by our Prime Minister!

Imagine; making your face brown so you could attend a costume party dressed as Aladdin. Sheesh!

Years later, out come the political hacks in an attempt to make political hay, snuffling around like pigs searching for truffles. Instead, they make a big to-do about a trifle.

Shame on them and shame on those snowflakes who howl “Scandal!”

I for one, and I’m sure I’m not alone, am fed up with this sort of nonsense.

Al Capp, creator of Li’l Abner, used the acronym, “SWINE” in one of his storylines. It stood for Students Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything. It occurs to me that we could borrow that and swap out the word “Students” for “Snowflakes.”

These hypocrites spend their time avidly seeking out any trivial excuse to shame someone, especially a celebrity.

I assume the glory wouldn’t be there to shame merely your neighbour. He might not even care, and what would that get you?

Of course, Trudeau had to appease these SWINE by issuing an abject apology.

I would much prefer if he would have owned it and responded by saying something like, “Grow up! It hurt no one and was a meaningless act of costuming. There was no intent to demean any ethnic group.”

That, I’m sure, is the complete truth.

Eddy Murphy did a skit made up like a white man for SNL and it was amusing.

Peter Sellers did a whole movie made up like brown person. I don’t even know what ethnicity he was portraying. Big deal.

And what about the Village People of pop music fame?

If we can’t have a bit of fun dressing up as some ethnic group we don’t belong to, what about professions? Gender? Animals? Hillbillies?

What can actors expect when they take on a role as someone other than themselves? Can an English person play Hamlet? Can a Canadian put on lederhosen? How about a person of colour wearing a shirt and tie, indigenous to Europeans?

Where would this nonsense end?

While we’re at it, what role do the media play in all this?

If they weren’t so excited about a non-issue such as this is, it would die unborn.

Is it desperation for something scandalous that they feel the need to aid and abet these SWINE? Not newsworthy!

Media has a responsibility to reflect sanity and level headedness. (They can still use humour.)

Please, people, let’s stop being so shallow and foolishly super sensitive. It’s not righteous, just stupid and petty.

Ron Stacy

Summerland

