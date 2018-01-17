Letter: Trump will go down with America’s best

To the editor:
Six years ago in November I rid myself of TV with its leftist news.
What a relief to read the letter of Bob Sherman who refutes the verbose acid of Charlie Hodge who jumped into a big error.
His awful comments regarding an elected leader who is doing such good for his country just stunned me. There are many Canadians who realize President Trump is a leader who will go down in history as one of the USA’s best presidents.
Thank you for your supportive words Mr. Sherman. I am so glad you replied to the embarrassing diatribe.
Patricia Sawadsky, Kelowna
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.