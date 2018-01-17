President Donald Trump waves after speaking at the Conversations with the Women of America at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Letter: Trump will go down with America’s best

Kelowna letter-writer is supporting Donald Trump's efforts as President of the USA

To the editor:

Six years ago in November I rid myself of TV with its leftist news.

What a relief to read the letter of Bob Sherman who refutes the verbose acid of Charlie Hodge who jumped into a big error.

His awful comments regarding an elected leader who is doing such good for his country just stunned me. There are many Canadians who realize President Trump is a leader who will go down in history as one of the USA’s best presidents.

Thank you for your supportive words Mr. Sherman. I am so glad you replied to the embarrassing diatribe.

Patricia Sawadsky, Kelowna

