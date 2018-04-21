Letter: We want to stop you from killing another human being

YES, I am PRO-LIFE, which makes me an ANTI-ABORTIONIST

To the editor:

I must respond to the letter you published from D. Campbell, last Friday. In it, she claims about those who are “pro-life” [that] they are no more “pro-life” than those of us who call ourselves “pro-choice.”

Well, as a matter of fact Ms. Campbell, those who are pro-life are in favor of life by definition, as opposed to those who claim to be “pro-choice,” one choice of which is to end a life. Another fallacy in your argument is where you wrote “…attempting to influence laws that impact the very decisions women can be permitted to make regarding their own bodies.”

I don’t think that too many of us want to change your ability or right to make decisions regarding you own body, including killing yourself if you so desire, but we do want to stop you from killing another human being, which is what that baby is.

Yes, I am pro-life, which makes me an anti-ahotionist, and I am glad that yout mother was pro-life also.

Ed Copeman

Kelowna

