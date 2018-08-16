Letter: West Kelowna council unethically buying land for city hall

To the editor:
West Kelowna council is apparently going to secretly approve the purchase of land for a future new city hall without the ability of citizens to approve or deny the location and spending. The council can legally do this under current bylaws; however, is this a correct or ethical thing to do in this instance. (Especially after a prior failed AAP and referendum on such acquisition) This practice is known as the “Creep Effect” (move slowly and carefully in order to avoid being heard or noticed).
This council used the “Creep Effect” in the development of the soccer dome — the original cost was to be $1.6 million and is now at $3.7 million. However, the total does not include the cost of land or the cost to move a water main under the land. Both additional costs directly related to the soccer dome and the council’s rationale was: it’s different budgets.
Purchasing land of sufficient size for a new city hall building, with parking, offices for 170 staff, citizen access, and future growth needs, will cost taxpayers a million dollars. The council has always stated they wanted “all municipal departments in one location.” Purchasing land in Westbank does not achieve this goal. Building on the existing 11-acre site does achieve this goal and saves taxpayers a million dollars.
The citizens of West Kelowna, do not need to spend that million dollars on more land when we have over 11 acres of available, City Owned land, at Bartley and Stevens that would cost us nothing. That million could be spent actually building the walls of a City Hall instead of purchasing more land. We could spend that million on more sidewalks.
Richard McLeod
West Kelowna