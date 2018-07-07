Letter: What is Fair Voter Representation?

Kelowna - If we want genuine representative democracy, each vote must be treated as equal in value

To the editor:

If we want genuine representative democracy, each vote must be treated as equal in value, within ridings and across ridings. Furthermore, no candidate should be elected without personally facing the voters.

Voter fairness can be assured by utilizing three simple aspects of candidate performance for allotting ridings: establish candidate ratings by riding; rank candidate ratings by party; and utilize candidate ratings and rankings in competition across party rosters. It’s that simple.

So how does it all work? First establish the number of votes in a parity seat (divide the provincial vote total by the number of legislative seats).

Establish each party’s parity seat entitlement (PSE) (divide the party’s popular vote by this quotient).

Harmonize the total of PSEs with the number of legislative seats. Round up portions of left-over votes as needed.

Include vote totals of Independent candidates and fledgling parties who may thereby qualify for a party seat.

A candidate with equal or surplus votes to those of a parity seat will automatically represent his/her riding.

An Independent candidate with a majority of votes will represent his/her riding.

When a party garners ridings that equal or are less in number than its PSE, candidates who finish first will represent their individual riding.

When first place candidates exceed the party’s PSE, excess candidates will be bumped using intra-party ratings competition. This will temporarily create ridings without a representative.

• Next, prepare a candidate merit roster for each party by rank ordering the percentage ratings of the unassigned candidates. Include any candidates that were bumped.

Juxtapose the merit rosters and allot the unassigned ridings to candidates according to their ranking and rating until all PSEs have been expended.

Can a Parity Electoral System accommodate two or more distinct constituencies, such as rural ridings, that share common geographic and demographic features? YES! These constituencies would have their own regional popular vote for determining PSE.

Albert Madsen,

Kelowna

