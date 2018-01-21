Image: Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP

Letter: Who really is the rogue regime?

“We continue to find ways to advance the pressure campaign against North Korea”

To the editor:

Canada once again shows the world it is a leader for world peace by hosting a conference in Vancouver to advocate for “an aggressive diplomatic campaign designed to force the rogue regime (North Korea) to the negotiation table and avoid devastating military action.”

We continue to find ways to advance the pressure campaign against North Korea, and send a unified message from the international community that we will not accept you as nuclear weapons nation, said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Before our breasts swell too fully it might be time to ask a few questions.

Wasn’t there another message sent by the international community, a treaty initiated by a Nobel prize-winning organization (ICAN), and endorsed by 122 nations at the UN last July which said we do not accept any nuclear weapons nations?

Which Canadian ally, after leading a three year war which destroyed North Korea and killed 20 percent of its population, has been threatening nuclear annihilation of North Korea for decades, long before a North Korean nuclear program existed?

Which country is implementing a trillion plus dollar program to modernize their nuclear arsenal to make their nukes more useable?

What if Russia repeatedly massed 300,000 troops along the Ukraine border, conducted fly-overs with stealth and nuclear weapons-capable aircraft, and announced plans for regime change as the US continues to do in the case of Korea?

Finally, though North Korea is labeled as a bellicose dictatorship, human rights violator and practitioner of cruel and unusual punishment of political dissidents, isn’t this description far more justly applied to Washington’s principal Arab ally Saudi Arabia, the place where 14 billion dollars worth of Justin’s jeeps are headed?

Mark Haley, Kelowna Peace Group

