Letter: Why not give ICBC its own police force

The police force in Kelowna, or anywhere in B.C. does nothing to try and control speeding

To the editor:

We are being told ICBC is losing tons of money in the insurance business.

There are so many accidents in B.C. because there is no police presence and no traffic control. The police force in Kelowna, or anywhere in B.C. does nothing to try and control speeding traffic.

Why should they when the revenue generated goes to the province instead of to the cities. Why not let ICBC have a police force of their own, where they can issue speeding tickets, generate revenue, control the speeders, and reduce the number of accidents.

Everybody wins?

Brian Henry, Kelowna

