Letter: Your columnist should not be attacking my President

To the editor:

I am disappointed to see that the Capital News saw fit to print that endless rant by Charlie Hodge (The Donald not playing with a full deck, Capital News, Jan.5) about my President, Donald Trump. Hodge used the phrases “verbal diarrhea” and “diatribe” but these terms certainly describe the writing of Mr. Hodge.

Mr. Hodge, did you ever hear about the Cuban Missile Crisis, October, 1962. Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev thought President Kennedy was weak, and deployed missiles to Cuba. Kennedy had the guts to stand up to Russia and demand removal of those deadly devices. My country, the USA, was as close to war with Russia as it had ever been. The missiles were removed. Kennedy was considered a hero in facing down Russia. Now, you have the temerity to criticize my President for standing up to North Korea?

Hodge states that the majority of the American media think President Trump is a “mindless menace.” Conservative Americans recognize that the American media is controlled by those sympathetic to the “progressive” democrats, and will print whatever negative items they can about the President.

Let us look at some great achievements of the last year under President Trump’s leadership. A comprehensive tax reform bill was passed, reducing taxes and making the corporate tax realistic to encourage corporations to stay in the USA. Complicated government regulations that stifle business have been critically reviewed and often eliminated.

Jerusalem has been recognized as the capital of Israel. (This had been promised for years by past presidents, but never done.) The US Border Patrol finally has backing from Washington, D.C. In the last year 100,000 arrests have been made. Seventy percent of these were of convicted criminals. Twenty-eight hundred gang members have been removed from my country. Significant steps have been taken to boost energy production. All of this, and more, is consistently under-reported by the “majority” of USA media. Charlie, do a little more reading before you go on.

Mr. Hodge clearly doesn’t like conservative politics and the USA. May I suggest that he has more than enough to write about in the realm of Canadian politics? He should confine himself to those areas where he may have some familiarity. Mr. Hodge, you are not an American. You really have little understanding of my country. Let us have no more of your written diarrhea.

Bob Sherman, Kelowna