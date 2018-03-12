Letter: You’ve certainly earned my business

To the editor:

A big thank-you to Marlon, owner of Enviro Metal Towing, who kindly stopped and assisted me when I had a flat tire on the highway in West Kelowna on Tuesday morning.

He was in a rush for an appointment, yet took the time to get me safely across the highway to Big O Tire Shop where Doni provided quick service by changing the tire and getting me to my own appointment in good time.

I am so impressed and thankful to both these men for the wonderful and kind service. The most amazing end to this story: No charge from either of them. They have certainly earned my business and recommendation.

Kristina Chase, Kelowna

