Local Lizzie: Be yourself, be confident

This week I got the chance to collaborate with three people whose styles I really admire. Their confidence to be themselves is something I look up to and aspire to be.

Growing up, I struggled with insecurities and had a hard time being myself. I would look in the mirror and not like who was looking back at me.

If I could go back, I would tell that girl “you are beautiful, loved and valued” and actually believe it. It doesn’t matter what people think about you, be yourself and wear that outfit you’ve always wanted to wear. If you think it’s not “in” anymore, bring it back! Because you can pull anything off with confidence.

What do you like most about your style?

Jade: Probably that I feel completely myself and comfortable and I like doing things that are different and fun!

That people’s opinions don’t matter you’re wasting time trying to change who are to fit in and you should just be genuine to yourself and if people don’t like it then they aren’t worth your time.

Basically the main thing I want to get across is that everyone deserves to feel special just being themselves and try your best to ignore the negativity you get, honestly I get a lot of rude comments and looks and I still get really upset about it but I wouldn’t change the way I am because I’ve met some of the most amazing people who are similar to me that have changed my life because I’ve been able to be who I am.

What do you like most about your style?

KP: I like that my style isn’t static, it can be altered. There is growth, I enjoy that my style changes when I change.

What advice would you give to your younger self about being yourself/confidence?

KP: I would tell my younger self that everybody else is trying to figure out who they are too. That it’s okay, to grow and change, and change your mind about what you like and what you don’t. I would tell myself. It’s okay to enjoy multiple Aesthetics. You don’t have to just pick one. Allow yourself to be who you are.

What do you like most about your style?

Ashli: I like being able to change how I look everyday and reinvent myself.

What advice would you give to your younger self about being yourself/confidence?

Ashli: Do whatever you want. Dress however you want. Don’t pay any mind to what’s in “style” and what isn’t.

Be yourself, don’t worry about what others are thinking about you. Their opinions do not define you. Be confident and keep on loving others even when it’s not reciprocated back. You are incredible, so own it!

Missed last week’s column?

Local Lizzie: Be kind, always

About Lizzie Skelton:

I’m a fourth-year University student at UBCO.

My goal is to one day go into journalism at UBC Vancouver.

I want to eventually write about controversial and political topics.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.