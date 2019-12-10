Local Lizzie: Reaching out in your community

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

There are many ways to reach out to your community in Kelowna.

For me, my way of reaching out was volunteering as a youth leader at Willow Park Church.

Every Wednesday and Thursday night I would hang out with teenage girls; we would plan activities like pizza night or even just taking them to the pool. These were some of the best years of my life, I always looked forward to hanging out with those girls every week. It brought me so much joy and I learned so much from that experience.

If you are in highschool, university or even just working a full-time job, there is always time to reach out and show love to your community.

You can join the youth group at Willow Park Church and become a youth leader or you can volunteer at Gospel Mission downtown Kelowna.

At Kelowna Gospel Mission, you can help serve food to the homeless. They provide them with shelter and help those who are hurting. Everyone in our community matters and deserves to be listened to.

Reaching out to your community can be as simple as inviting your neighbors over for dinner and getting to know them.

You can reach out to people in any way, whether it’s at work or at school. It can be inviting someone to join you and your friends after church for lunch or asking the person sitting next to you in class if they want to get coffee.

The small encounters with people matter.

You can make one person’s day so much better just by inviting them to join you and your friends.

About Lizzie Skelton:

I’m a fourth-year University student at UBCO.

My goal is to one day go into journalism at UBC Vancouver.

I want to eventually write about controversial and political topics.

