Long-time Kelowna volunteer was no ordinary Joe

The late Joe Iafrancesco left an indelible mark as a volunteer

It’s been said the measure of a man is not what he gets, but what he gives. If that’s true, the late Giuseppe (Joe) Iafrancesco was a rich man, indeed.

Joe passed away two weeks ago at age 71, following a battle with lung cancer.

But, as was evidenced by the large crowd that turned out to say good-bye to the popular, long-time volunteer from Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood last weekend, he will not soon be forgotten.

That’s in part because he left an indelible mark on the entire community through an amazing body of volunteer work.

“He did not know the word ‘no’ when someone approached him with a fundraising idea or was asked to help for a good cause,” Joe’s wife Bianca told me in an email earlier this week.

“He liked a challenge and had a gentle persistence to get what he wanted, whether it be from the media, donations or funds from businesses or additional help for fundraising.”

I first met Joe many years ago through my work as a reporter. He was at many of the events I covered and was always helpful, gracious and, in his own quiet way, there to help.

And he always had a smile on his face.

At his memorial service, one of the Bible readings was the well-known passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes about everything having a season.

As was pointed out in the homily that followed, the passage talks about using all the time we have. And Joe used his time well.

“He not only talked the talk, but he walked the walk. He discovered the true meaning of giving and what it gives back to an individual. And he loved to do this,” wrote Bianca.

“He knew that helping each other makes us all better people.”

The list of Joe’s volunteer efforts was long—everything from his beloved Kelowna Canadian Italian Club, to the the Knights of Columbus, Rotary, Folkfest and the the Uptown Rutland Business Association, from Crimestoppers to the Downtown Kelowna Association, the B.C. Summer Games, numerous hockey and golf tournaments, and even three runs for a seat on city council. He also raised money for national projects, such as the Italian wing of the National Museum of Civilization in Ottawa and Pier 21 project in Halifax.

His last donation, however, may have the greatest impact. Along with his wife, Joe donated $200,000, to be split between the Kelowna General Hospital Cancer Care fund and the new JoeAnna’s House project at KGH.

It was a truly magnanimous gesture by a man who immigrated to Canada from Italy as a youngster in 1963, worked hard, raised a family and gave back so much to his community.

Joe was a shining example of volunteerism—a man who simply wanted to help wherever he could, who saw the success of the project or effort he was helping as his reward, not the glory of his own participation.

Talking about his last donation, he said: “I hope my gift will inspire others to consider their own impact within our community.”

I hope everyone hears those words takes them to heart.

Alistair Waters is the assistant editor of the Capital News.

Previous story
Auntie Says: A time to remember the freedoms we have today

Just Posted

Real estate sales forecast slow across Okanagan

More housing sellers than buyers predicts CMHC analysis

Warriors come out on top over Vees in first of home-and-home series

West Kelowna Warriors defeated the Penticton Vees, rematch tonight

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Sagmoen in court for bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts at 9:30 a.m.

Rockets look to bounce back with win against Prince George

Rockets look for 9th win of the season after back to back losses

Calgarians vote ‘no’ to bidding for 2026 Winter Games, in plebiscite

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said ”no.”

B.C. man wanted for alleged ‘serious domestic assault’ in Alberta

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of Calgary’s vote

The majority of voters said ‘no’ to a potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Wildfire death toll rises in California as search for missing continues

Authorities reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48.

B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Four NDP provincial politicians from British Columbia are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately call a byelection in the federal riding of Burnaby-South.

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

Kuhnhackl scores 2 odd goals as Isles dump Canucks 5-2

Vancouver drops second game in two nights

Most Read