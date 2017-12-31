National Newsmaker: Courage came at the right time

The Canadian Press made the right call for its Newsmaker of the Year

When the Canadian Press named Gord Downie its newsmaker of the year for 2017, it did so with the support of what seemed like half the country, or maybe more.

Indeed with more than 11 million people watching the final concert as Downie and his bandmates in the Tragically Hip played their way into our collective memories in 2017, it’s hard to argue with the impact the man and his band made on our nation.

With a career built solidly in Canada, Downie and the Hip were something that was uniquely ours.

Aside from small pockets of popularity south of the border, Downie and the Hip pulled off a rare feat for a Canadian act, finding huge success and doing it in Canada, without the help of the mass music marketers in the good ol’ USA.

But it was in Downie’s final year that he went from popular artist to so much more, taking his fame and turning it into something positive, something that would make a difference.

Downie took the plight of First Nations struggles to the mainstream public over the last year of his life, pushing hard for people to think about something other than the Canada that we know and love.

Because for too many years in Canada our children were not taught about the real history of Canada’s Indigenous population, the people that were here for thousands of years before white settlers arrived.

Generations grew up being told that First Nations were lazy or drunks or people who used and abused the system.

But the real story was much more hard to fathom: That Canada attempted mass genocide on its First Peoples, taking their land, putting them on reserves, stealing kids and giving them over to the residential schools to be abused or killed.

That we all stood and celebrated Canada 150 this year was a terrible joke. This land has belonged to the people for much longer than the government of Canada has existed. And it still belongs to the people, to all of us.

If it took an artist on his death bed to show more people just how wrong Canada has been, then we salute Gord Downie posthumously. He had the courage to say what needs to be done.

He once wrote, Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time. Well this courage came right when we needed it.

Here’s hoping his message was heard.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hodge: Happy New Year from the Hodge’s

Just Posted

Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

West Kelowna RCMP recognizes volunteer’s contributions

Mina Jean Smith has been a volunteer in West Kelowna and Peachland for 25 years

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

2017’s Top Stories: Rethink Canada 150

The most memorable stories of the year from the Kelowna Capital News

Hodge: Happy New Year from the Hodge’s

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge gives out some more angels’ kudos

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Warriors drop home-and-home to Trail to finish 2017

West Kelowna falls to Smoke Eaters in BCHL action Friday and Saturday

Vees lose second game to Wild

Disallowed goal cost the Penticton Vees

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Rockets stop Royals for 12th straight win at home

Leif Mattson scores shootout winner and Roman Basran stops 36 shots in Kelowna victory

Most Read