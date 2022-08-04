Okanagan Humane Society inundated with animals in need

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) has seen a steep increase in animal intakes since the year began and the number has not decreased although we are now into the summer season.

“The number of animals in need this year are at an historical high. This includes calls from owners that need support and resources, animals in need of urgent medical care and thousands of animals that are being born on the streets of our urban centers, the cat and kitten population is literally exploding in the vast rural farming region of Okanagan/Armstrong/ Shuswap region,” states Romany Runnalls, president of the board of directors.

“We had our first wave of kitten season and now we seem to be onto another one that is bigger than the first one. Pregnant moms and litters of kittens that need medical support and fostering until they can be adopted into a new home,” mentions Runnalls.

Many of the animals are lost, abandoned, or neglected and trying to survive on the streets. Many had a home once but now must rely on survival skills to make it through the hot summer temperatures, find food, water, and shelter all while evading predators.

“We have a very efficient and nimble system that allows us to work with the community, our local veterinarian partners, and a host of expert fosters to give these animals the second chance they deserve,” states Runnalls.

The society does not have a shelter building and is volunteer run so the majority of each donation goes directly to the animals that need care.

The society’s mandate started with spay and neuter services with a plan to help control the pet population in the Okanagan. So far, this local charity has spayed or neutered more than 24,000 animals and counting. This volunteer run team rescued, rehabilitated, and fostered more than 1300 animals last year.

“We are a small charity with a big impact in the Okanagan Valley,” states Runnalls. “We are serving the Okanagan-Shuswap.”

This local registered charity relies on support from the community and receives no government or municipal funding.

“We serve the animals because of the generosity of our community, states Runnalls. Our need is up significantly this year, and we are hoping the community will rally to support the local animals in need.”

To donate and help support, go to their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com/donate.

The Okanagan Humane Society is a registered charity who has been serving local Okanagan animals for more than twenty-six years. Offering an extensive Pet Assistance Program to ensure those with financial barriers can receive critical medical attention for their animals including spay and neuter. Also, a Rescue and Adoption Program that sees animals from the North, Central and South Okanagan, and Shuswap, get rescued then receive all necessary medical attention needed before being placed for adoption to their new, loving home.

To find out more about the life saving work of The Okanagan Humane Society or to donate today, visit their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or call 250-448-8554.

