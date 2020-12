Over the years, Glenn published well over 100 of my photos since 2013, up until he retired in 2018. I simply want to express my thanks and appreciation for Glenn’s support. He will be greatly missed in our community. My sincere heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all at the Morning Star. Here is one of my latest photos that I’m sure he would have loved. Rest in peace Glenn.

Carla Hunt

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

READ MORE: Seeing double: 2 great blue herons caught by Vernon shutterbug

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Photography