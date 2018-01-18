Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

The latest challenge taking over the internet falls into the category of “what is the stupidest thing a human being could do?”

Viral internet memes and challenges predate the ice bucket challenge, though that is the best-known. Most, however, don’t have the distinction of helping to raise money for a good cause.

Most are just plain stupid. Some are dangerous. The cinnamon challenge — where the challenger tries to hold a tablespoon in their mouth — falls into both categories. Anyone who has ever baked with cinnamon knows just how powerful even a little bit of it is.

Cinnamon is tasty, but who wants to end up inhaling enough cinnamon to burn your airways?

The Tide Pod challenge, gaining popularity over the last week or so, tops them all for being dangerous and just amazingly stupid. The goal here is to hold one of the detergent capsules in your mouth and bite into it.

The results are predictable. After all, this is not only soap — remember the threat of having your mouth washed out with soap? — but an extremely concentrated and chemical form of it.

Tide Pods are, as Proctor & Gamble is desperately pointing out right now, not meant to be used for anything other than washing your clothes.

It’s not children under 10 that are trying this out. They know better. It’s teens, young adults and even more sadly older adults, out to try and prove how tough they are by attempting to win a Darwin Award.

More like prove what an idiot they are.

The ice bucket challenge proved how powerful a viral meme can be. So, here’s our challenge: instead of proving your lack of individuality and intelligence, film yourself being a good human being. A random act of kindness would qualify as would volunteering, building something or anything that contributes to a better society.

And borrowing from a new campaign by some secondary school students, here’s an appropriate hashtag: #bekindchallenge

We dare you.

Steve Kidd is the senior reporter with the Penticton Western News.

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games
Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Kelowna - Students were unaware of resources on campus

Cops report explosion in number of thefts from vehicles in Central Okanagan

In just the first 2 1/2 weeks of 2018, the number has nearly tripled in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Kelowna and West Kelowna’s unsolved crimes of the week

RCMP are searching for a fraud suspect and vandal suspect in this week’s unsolved crimes

The Kelowna Rockets Down Under fan connection

Three bus loads of workers from around the globe gave the Rockets an edge Wednesday

Updated: Accused in Kelowna triple murder in court today

Jacob Forman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with second degree murder

Kelowna’s Ursel to coach host team at Olympics

Bob Ursel is headed to the Olympics with South Korea’s national men’s curling team

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

OK Falls pot shop vandalized a week after opening

Windows were smashed Wednesday evening and spray paint called the owner a “goof” and a “pedo”

Waters: Kelowna West finally gets to pick a replacement for Christy Clark

After stalling on the call for a bylection, Premier John Horgan sending voters to the polls Feb. 14

