Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

A letter to parents of students in School District 23 from the Central Okanagan School Board (May 11).
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class
A letter to parents of students in School District 23 from the Central Okanagan School Board (May 11).
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Barring some extreme, record-setting rain, flooding in Okanagan Lake is extremely unlikely this year
Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were taken into police custody on May 8
The detours are part of the road improvement project in the area
The petition asks for grad ceremonies to be rescheduled instead of moved virtually
The items were donated to United Way through various channels
Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules
This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan
School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class
‘We ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in’
Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!
Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship
The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show in Vernon is off
Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre in Vernon
Nunavut recently saw a false-positive coronavirus test result
A total of 23 people tested positive for the virus at Bylands Nurseries
One in five Indigenous woman told survey takers they’d experience violence in past three months
The current pandemic will change cities, some planners predict
Quebec and Ontario are beginning to open up
Sun brings sighting of lizards around the valley
Giobean teamed up with Anna Jacyszyn to remix Gloria Gaynor’s hit song and film the music video