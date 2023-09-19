Peachland mayor urges preparation in face of Glen Lake wildfire

As you are all aware, the Glen Lake Wildfire is burning approximately 6 kilometers to the west of our community. I have full confidence in our emergency responders, and I’ve been advised that the expectation of cooler weather today makes us hopeful the fire won’t advance significantly.

However, this is a stark reminder for us all to be prepared. Most of us are on evacuation alert and that means we need to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Do you have your grab-and-go bag packed? How about your family members and neighbours, are they prepared? Is there an elderly person in your neighbourhood that you could help? Please walk around and look over your property with FireSmart principles in mind? Now is the time to get ready.

Our emergency responders and support staff are ready. They have been busy deploying structure protection units in key areas of the community, determined through strategic planning which takes place every morning and every night, amending plans as fire behaviour changes.

Please stay away from restricted areas and if you are placed on Evacuation Order, please leave immediately, in an orderly manner. Emergency responders are needed addressing the emergency, not convincing people they are in danger.

Help our emergency responders keep an eye on our community, but please only call 9-1-1 for emergencies. We are in this together and resilient Peachlanders have faced adversity before. This won’t be the last time, either, if this provincial fire season is the norm. I encourage you to find the information you need to be prepared and to sign up to receive e-notification from www.cordemergency.ca.

~ Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel

