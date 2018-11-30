Rock your way into the festive season with charity fundraiser

25th and final Rock 4 Kids goes Dec. 2 in West Kelowna

Having a difficult time getting into festive season mode?

I may have a solution or three for you.

My dear buddy Jimmy LeGuilloux is playing host this Sunday (Dec. 2) to the 25th annual, and final, Rock 4 Kids fundraiser at Whiski Jacks in West Kelowna. This should-not-miss event will combine tremendous rock and roll music throughout the day with a silent auction, two not-so-silent auctions, a 50/50 draw and other fundraising activities that will be almost too much fun.

LeGuilloux is the most recent winner of the Anita Tozer Memorial Award, bestowed by the City of Kelowna on an individual honoured for a lifetime of volunteerism beneficial to the community. Of the multiple events and causes he has championed over the years, one of those nearest and dearest to Jimmy has been the popular Rock4 Kids.

“Every year I continue to be amazed at the caring and sharing of folks who turn out at the show and take part—whether it is playing or simply supporting it,” LeGuilloux said. “It’s like a great big family. To be honest I am really going to miss this event, however, everything has a season.”

Over the years the lineup of bands and musicians donating their time and talent has been staggering, and this year 12 acts have returned. Kicking off the day at noon will be the talented Gary Turlock, followed by Robby Schaefer who has just wrapped up a smoking good CD of original tunes. Brilliant guitarist Scott Thielmann will display his boggling abilities around 1:30 p.m.

Other musicians giving up their day to help include: Pappa Dawg, Timber Wolves, the Jimmy LeGuilloux Band, Typical Underground, Proper Man, Rumble, Ancient Engines, The Rift, and appropriately closing out the night Scotty and Slam Dogs one of the original founders of the popular event.

Hosted this year by Skaha Sound and Wentworth Music, Rock4Kids has raised more than $300,000 since its inception, with money going towards assisting youth in the Central Okanagan.

•••

Meanwhile, downtown Kelowna goes fully festive this Saturday with the downtown light up and events up and down Bernard Avenue. This is always one of my favourite events and by the time we are done, Tez and I are fully in the Christmas mood. This year’s charm runs from 11 a.m. to 6 and will be held at Stuart Park and on Water Street. Titled Winter Street, residents will be able to skate on the Stuart Park ice rink, listen to the live music or even meet the big man in red himself. At the licensed market you can sip on an adult beverage, indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food or cozy up by the fire. For indoor warm fun, the Okanagan Regional Library’s Kelowna branch will have loads of free activities. You can make a lantern at the Kelowna Art Gallery, while the Laurel Packing House is celebrating its 100th birthday with free apple cider. Plus, you can enjoy live performances by the Zamboni Brothers, Sista B & the Boys, and Orange Crush Quartet.

On Dec. 9, the Rutland light up at Roxby Park also takes place. Stay tuned for more on that event.

•••

Another way to get into the festive mood is to do something nice for someone else.

So here’s a reminder for you to send me your nominations for the annual Charlie’s Angels Christmas list ASAP. Every year readers send me names of their personal angels which I then include in a HodgePodge dedicated to acknowledging people who make a difference in other people’s lives.

Criteria to qualify as an angel is pretty simple – all someone has to do is perform a kind act, big or small, that makes another person’s world a little brighter or better.

Acknowledging your angels is a nice way to thank those who have gone out of their way to be kind to you. Don’t delay, send me your angels names today by emailing me at charliehodge333@gmail.com

Meanwhile, try and be good cause you know who is watching and the Christmas clock is ticking by quick. This is not the time for bad behaviour.

Charlie Hodge is a Kelowna freelance writer.

Previous story
Berry: Micro suites offer micro solutions in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Beach Radio riding wave of success

Popularity of the radio station has grown by 262 per cent

Former Okanagan woman receives Rhodes Scholarship

Linda Worden is one of 11 Canadians to receive the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

Ebus confirms stop in West Kelowna

The stop will be in effect Dec. 3

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Pacioretty scores 2 as Golden Knights nip Canucks 4-3

Vancouver has just one win in last 11 games

Victimization of sex workers by police ‘not irregular,’ B.C. advocacy group says

Peers Victoria Resource Society said less than five per cent of workers will report abuse to police

Precedent setting, province commits $231M to build homes for Indigenous families

Work already underway on some of the 1,143 homes in 26 communities

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Residents may require permits for flood prevention work, financial assistance not widely received

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Most Read