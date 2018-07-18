Mark Brett/Western News Astronomer Ken Tapping looks over some of the electronics at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory this week. Tapping was recently honoured for his work by having an asteroid named after him.

Stargazing: Blowing dust on Mars

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

One of the most fascinating videos sent back by the Curiosity rover, currently exploring the surface of Mars, shows a number of dust storms marching across the desert, against a backdrop of distant, low hills.

Dust storms are common on Earth, but it is exciting to see them on another world, with weather, geography and geology — just like ours.

Mars’ resemblance to our world was realized centuries ago. Until recently we thought it had plant life, and fantasized about its inhabitants. The other thing that fascinated us was that the planet has what we would call weather. Although Mars is smaller than Earth and further from the sun, like Earth it has polar caps, seasons and clouds in its atmosphere. Occasionally sandstorms cover most of the planet. Landers on the surface show a desert with frost forming on the rocks during the night and evaporating in the morning sun.

There are two other differences between Earth and Mars. Earth has a thick, humid atmosphere and Mars has a thin dry one. Earth’s thick, damp atmosphere traps heat and smooths out daily and seasonal temperature variations. Mars’ atmospheric pressure at the surface level is about half a per cent that of the Earth’s, and the Martian atmosphere is much drier. It has very little capacity to trap heat. When the sun rises, the dry, Martian deserts warm rapidly, heating the atmosphere in contact with it, setting up vigorous convection.

Cold “air” over high ground flows downhill as strong winds. As the air descends it gets compressed and warms, like Chinooks. It rises and makes room for more cold air to flow down. The result is wind systems that can be small or huge. Winds in the thin Martian atmosphere are not able to blow heavy objects round, as hurricanes and tornadoes do on our world. However, they are very good at picking up the find sand and dust that covers most of the Martian surface. The result is dust and sandstorms that might be small and local, or big enough to cover most of the planet. They can be thick enough to completely hide the sun from anyone on the surface for days, weeks or months. This presents us with a major problem. Although Curiosity, our main robot Mars explorer, is nuclear powered, others, like Spirit and Opportunity, are powered by solar energy. These two landed on Mars in 2004. Spirit has ceased to function, but Opportunity is still exploring, after 14 years, far longer than planned. Opportunity survived a severe dust storm in 2007, which forced it to go into hibernation until the returning sun got its electrical supply started again. However, there is now a dust storm on Mars that is far larger than the 2007 event, which got started right over the rover, so Opportunity is likely to be in the dark for far longer. It can go into deep hibernation but there is a limit as to how cold its electronics can be allowed to get, and for how long.

Another problem with the dust is that it is fine and very dry. As it blows around it gets electrically charged and clings to everything. It can cover solar cells and get into all sorts of mechanical and electrical places where itís not wanted. With luck some dust free wind following the dust storm will blow the stuff off again, as it did in 2007.

Large Martian dust storms are visible from Earth, often with quite small telescopes. Moreover, now is a good time to get out the telescope. We have just overtaken Mars in its orbit and we are still close to the planet. Look for a bright, reddish-orange object in the southeast around midnight, shining like a lamp. Mars never appears really large in small telescopes. However, be patient, and there will be moments the air stills, the shimmering vanishes and the details suddenly leap out. While you have the telescope out, there are some other planets to see. Venus lies low in the west after sunset, with Jupiter in the southwest and Saturn in the Southeast after dark.

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton.

Previous story
Hergott: What is a dog owner’s responsibility?

Just Posted

West Kelowna firefighters perform rescue after lightning strike

Crews rescued two people from an apartment’s elevator on Carrington Road

Electricity usage record broken in Okanagan

Okanagan residents are breaking last year’s electricity records this summer, says FortisBC.… Continue reading

Lighting strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.

Heat warning rescinded for Central and South Okanagan

Kelowna - It’s expected to cool off a bit this week

Ingenious West Kelowna beatboxer featured in video series

Nuge Bird uses beatboxing and comedy as a way to overcome his challenges

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Stargazing: Blowing dust on Mars

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

A day after back-tracking, Trump defends summit performance

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.

Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffleS his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women

Search planned for July 21-22 to start behind Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Dehart: Attractive and quaint setting at Laneway Canteen

Maxine Dehart takes a look at the new businesses in downtown Kelowna

Most Read

  • Hergott: What is a dog owner’s responsibility?

    This week lawyer Paul Hergott continues his issue over dog attacks

  • Stargazing: Blowing dust on Mars

    Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton