Straight from DeHart

Kelowna Toyota has officially moved to its new location at 1624 Carey Rd. at the corner of Highway 97.

The dealership is owned and operated by general manager Jamie Kaban, with the new building over twice the size of their former long-time location on Leathead Road, a whopping 47,000 square- feet on five acres of land. Several amenities have been added to the new dealership location. The drive-in service bays scan the tire tread and wheel alignment on every vehicle that comes into the bays and a large indoor delivery centre was added so that customers do not have to find their vehicles outside on the lot. The dealership now offers two shuttles and a huge plus is that service is extended to West Kelowna. When you visit the new Kelowna Toyota location, make sure you say hello to Waffles, the friendly shop dog. Indy Brar is the general sales manager, Johnny Yu the fixed operations manager and Casey Mack the service manager.

The conclusion of my term of three years with an extension of eight months for a total of 44 months as honourary Lieutenant Colonel attached to the Army Reserve Unit of the British Columbia Dragoons (BCD) is now over. It truly has been an honour to serve in this extraordinary position. For me, as a civilian who has never served in the Armed Forces, it was a huge learning experience and one that I will cherish forever. Although it definitely has been a difficult past two years during COVID times, the first year of my appointment gave me a good sense of what the position entailed as being an ambassador to the public. Huge thanks to Col. Mike McGinty, regional liaison officer, Pacific Region directorate of employer support programs, for putting my name forward for this prestigious position and to commanding officer Col. Kevin Mead for his guidance and friendship. Huge thanks to honorary Col. Richard Hamilton for guiding me through thick and thin and taking the reins to help his “green rookie.” This has been an experience that comes only once in a lifetime and I am pleased that I will always be a part of the regimental family.

Congratulations to Pamela Pearson as the new board chair of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. The director of operations at Sentes Automotive, Pamela will be sworn in at the chamber’s AGM on Thursday, March 17. Pamela has served three years on the board, most recently as secretary. Joining her on the board executive will be vice-president Dan Price, with Dilworth Quality Homes, and secretary Maryse Harvey, of MH2 Advisory Services. Outgoing president Jeffrey Robinson will move into the past president role.

Grizzly Bear Bistro & Bar, owned and operated by Sundersh Iyer, at 103-1750 Pier Mac Way in the Airport Village complex, has a new chef, larger menu with more variety and new menu items. New chef Steven Grant has added new menu items including Kung Pao Chicken Bowl and Triple Decker Chicken Club, along with Chicken and Waffles, Crème Brulee French Toast and the huge Grizzly Hibernator to their menu for brunch, served every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Steven says the most popular menu item by far is the Grizzly Cheeseburger along with fish and chips and gourmet mac and cheese. We shared the Butter Chicken and Kung Pao. Both were delicious with generous portions. Grizzly Bear is now offering entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings and during the Sunday brunch. James Sehn is the manager of the restaurant. Open seven days a week.

Chic Creative Community is an education based business with a mission to bring people together through learning in a modern exciting way, offering in-person and virtual basic business, social media and marketing workshops and classes. Owned and operated by co-founder and creative director Amy Nicole Cohen and co-founder Courtney Miller. They have partnered with Staples Studios to collaborate through efforts around community happenings such as classes, events, workshops, content space and so much more.

Naturopathic physician Dr. Alana Hendrickson has moved her office to Orchard Plaza, 132-1876 Cooper Rd., and has introduced some new health and aesthetic services. Some of the services she offers include cosmetic injections, dermal fillers, acupuncture and fire cupping, vampire facials, micro needling, Botox and Xeomin, and IV therapy and vitamins. A complimentary 15-minute consultation with a naturopath is offered to discuss your beauty goals.

Heritage Week 2022 is Feb. 21-26.There are many events taking place around the city all week, which can be learned about on Facebook@HeritageWeekOkanagan or www.okheritagesociety.com. The 2021 Heritage Award winners will be announced on Thursday evening, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. I will be announcing them in next week’s column.

Skogie’s Auto Spa, at 1830 Underhill Rd., and Skogie’s on Clement. at 1189 Ethel St., will host a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skogie’s will donate two dollars from every deluxe wash at either locations to The Salvation Army. It’s a wonderful way to help others and get a clean vehicle too.

There is now a provincial Okanagan self-advocate group performing eight Zoom presentations this year for all adults aged 19 and older with Autism or a diversability who registers, starting this month from any community in B.C. The zoom’s take place on the last Saturday of each month from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. until June and then again from September to November. The first guest speaker is on February 26th with all speakers are donating their time. Some of the topics that will be covered this year are How to Stretch Your Budget and Save with Denise Martell, Marketing Director of World Financial Group; Job Employment Help with Jacob May, Kelowna WorkBC Centre, Anxiety: A Common Barrier to Social Inclusion with Becky Molly, Pacific Coast Community Resources Inc. and Clearing the Clutter with Corey Anderson of Organize My Space Kelowna. All presentations are free and are open to self-advocates, adults with Autism or a diversability as well as parents, caregivers and professionals. To register or for more information contact Linda Youmans at okanaganselfadvocategroup15@yahoo.com or 778-478-3436.

Pink Shirt Day Breakfast presented by Telus is a virtual event Feb. 23 to support bgc Okanagan. (Boys & Girls Clubs) at 7:30 a.m. with a Breakfast in a Box. It is a day to celebrate kindness and raise some funds to support children and youth in a safe inclusive environment. Also Pink Wine lots will be auctioned off starting in mid-February.

Birthdays of the Week

Happy 80th Dick Auty (Feb. 21); Seymour Zidle (Feb. 16); Rob Siddon (Feb. 16); Phil Patara (Feb. 17); Bill Cook (Feb. 17); Arlene McClelland (Feb. 18); John Peacock (Feb. 18); Tal Jandali (Feb. 18); Tom Dyas (Feb. 20); Rodney Gray (Feb. 20); Matt Scaife (Feb. 21); Carmen Prive (Feb. 22); Karen Bernath (Feb. 22); Lori Sanderson (Feb. 22); Michael Lavigne (Feb. 22); Grace Naka (Feb. 22).

