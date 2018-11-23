Surprise! More delusion from U.S. President Donald Trump

Why should we not be surprised?

On U.S. Thanksgiving when His Glorious One was asked what he was thankful for, Donald Trump listed himself as number two on a very short list of appreciations.

The megalomaniac who resides in the White House gave an impromptu Thanksgiving address broadcast to the military troops in Afghanistan Thursday morning which lasted almost an hour. As usual, it was filled with embellishments, lies and self-adoring verbiage.

Amidst his ranting, Trump took credit for saving the country trillions of dollars and doing more for America and the U.S. economy than any other president in decades.

He contradicted himself telling reporters he had already shut down part of the border with Mexico, then, in the next sentence, said he was going to do that soon. He denied moving troops to the border and then said that security has been increased dramatically.

As far as his wife’s recent screw up with e-mails, he brushed aside comparisons with her actions to that of Hilary Clinton as “not the same, not the same at all.”

The man’s mental state is clearly not right and in many ways, it almost feels wrong to critique him for the fool he is, however, he also holds the most powerful seat in his nation and perhaps the entire world. How and why he remains in power is beyond me. More and more calls for his impeachment are being heard and that possibility, despite the hoops put in place that make it difficult, is certainly growing.

Most disturbing for many listeners however, was the suggestion made at least twice during his monologue that he may visit Afghanistan soon. Like many, I have no comprehension what good he believes such a trip will do. There is no question it will put even more American troops assigned to keep him safe in serious danger in that war-ravaged nation. There may be a tradition of U.S. presidents visiting troops in war zones, but only to locations deemed alright by the military’s top brass. Trump will not seek that advise.

While no one has wanted to publicly make the suggestion in the past, there are some who speculate Trump has angered and frustrated enough people around the world he is now a target for would-be assassins. While I would never wish that on anyone, I share that worry and a trip to Afghanistan only increases such a scenario.

Of course in Donald’s brain, such a scenario would guarantee him martyr status, especially if he were to survive.

Do your soldiers a real favour Donald and stay home.

•••

On a cheerier, festive note I am starting to collect names from readers for the annual Charlie’s Christmas Angels List. If you want to get your angel listed this year please contact me early. Last year’s list ran out of time and space.

Our community is blessed with an amazing amount of caring folks willing to help out friends, family and sometimes total strangers. My Charlie’s Christmas Angels List is a way for readers to thank those people who have made a difference in their world, big or small.

The criteria to make the Angel list is simple—be a nice person who willingly does something nice for another.

Simply send me the name of your angel and what they did to deserve your appreciation. I compile the submissions from readers and then publish a column a week or two prior to Christmas Day listing our local heroes.

This is your chance to surprise your angel with a bonus thank-you just before Santa arrives. Email your angel list to me (the earlier the better) at charliehodge333@gmail.com.

Make note that the Christmas tree light up at Roxby Square in Rutland is set for Dec. 9 while the Christmas Light Up in downtown Kelowna is Dec. 1.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.