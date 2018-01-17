There is always a lot of talk coming from and about Donald Trump

The Donald is hard to ignore.

Try and go a day without hearing about the current President of the USA. It’s not easy.

He’s the newsmaker that just keeps on giving.

Here at the Capital News, we have been trying to stick to our model of local news in these pages but heck, even here, we can’t stay away from the man who makes news every morning.

Last week our columnist Charlie Hodge took on Trump, saying he didn’t think the president was fit for office. Then we heard from an American living in the Kelowna who supported Trump.

And that opened the letter floodgates as people jumped into the debate, both against Trump and for the American president.

Even the cartoonists who draw for us can’t keep away from the Trump-effect as pages of cartoons poke fun at the man in the oval office day in and day out.

So despite our attempts for a Trump-free space, in this issue we give in. Because as much as we hope that a lot of what Trump says is a joke and won’t come to fruition, the reality is that he is still the most powerful man in the world and appears to be going strong.

We can no longer be shocked that Trump has the support of legions of people. The fact is while one side sees a terrible person who has promoted hatred, bigotry, racism and the rich over the poor, there is still plenty of support for him, both in the USA and yes, here in Canada.

And Trump’s reign as president does threaten to have an impact on Canada so we have to pay attention. He’s threatened NAFTA and he’s gone after other industries like forestry.

As our columnist Alistair Waters points out, some of the things Trump says may create a laugh, but when it’s coming out of the world’s most powerful office, the radar is quickly shifting from mildly amusing to increasingly alarming.

It’s like a car accident where the lookie-loos can’t help but try and see what happened.

Let’s just hope the injuries aren’t too bad when the smoke clears from this wreck.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Waters: For Trump words speak louder than actions

Just Posted

Consulate for American services coming to Kelowna

A Vancouver travelling pop-up consulate will be in Kelowna Jan. 18

Documentary series features local wineries and restaurants

Quest Out West Wild Food launches Jan. 18

West Kelowna looking at three per cent tax increase

Council grapples with 2018 budget, rejects addition of more cops, firefighters

Tech funding announced for Kelowna post-secondary institutions

UBCO and Okanagan College are getting funding to expand their tech programs

Arbitrated settlement for Kelowna jail guards

Details of arbitration settlement in contract dispute not released

The snow capped hills around Carr’s Landing

Andre Paris has posted another drone video showcasing Lake Country’s beauty

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Quest Out West returns with even more wild food

Penticton Indian Band member launches season two of her program this week

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Hijab-cutting case highlights ethical issues with putting kids in spotlight

A Toronto police investigation has concluded a girl’s hijab was not cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school

Change in politics, society on sexual misconduct ‘not fast enough,’ says Trudeau

Trudeau says society still lagging behind the systemic changes he is trying to make when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual harassment

Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision today

Economists widely believe that based on the economic environment, it’s likely interest rates will rise today

Most Read