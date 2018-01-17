There is always a lot of talk coming from and about Donald Trump

The Donald is hard to ignore.

Try and go a day without hearing about the current President of the USA. It’s not easy.

He’s the newsmaker that just keeps on giving.

Here at the Capital News, we have been trying to stick to our model of local news in these pages but heck, even here, we can’t stay away from the man who makes news every morning.

Last week our columnist Charlie Hodge took on Trump, saying he didn’t think the president was fit for office. Then we heard from an American living in the Kelowna who supported Trump.

And that opened the letter floodgates as people jumped into the debate, both against Trump and for the American president.

Even the cartoonists who draw for us can’t keep away from the Trump-effect as pages of cartoons poke fun at the man in the oval office day in and day out.

So despite our attempts for a Trump-free space, in this issue we give in. Because as much as we hope that a lot of what Trump says is a joke and won’t come to fruition, the reality is that he is still the most powerful man in the world and appears to be going strong.

We can no longer be shocked that Trump has the support of legions of people. The fact is while one side sees a terrible person who has promoted hatred, bigotry, racism and the rich over the poor, there is still plenty of support for him, both in the USA and yes, here in Canada.

And Trump’s reign as president does threaten to have an impact on Canada so we have to pay attention. He’s threatened NAFTA and he’s gone after other industries like forestry.

As our columnist Alistair Waters points out, some of the things Trump says may create a laugh, but when it’s coming out of the world’s most powerful office, the radar is quickly shifting from mildly amusing to increasingly alarming.

It’s like a car accident where the lookie-loos can’t help but try and see what happened.

Let’s just hope the injuries aren’t too bad when the smoke clears from this wreck.

